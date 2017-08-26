Loyd J. Self Jr. has moved to a new heavenly address after a short but determined battle with cancer.

Loyd was born March 4th, 1938 in Mathis, TX to Loyd Self, Sr. and Frances Dobie. He grew up in the South Texas brush country around Beeville and Premont.

Loyd served his country with the United States Army, stationed first in Germany then Fort Meade, Maryland, where he met his beautiful wife, Joan, in a quiet, little out of the way place.

In 1964, Loyd and Joan moved to Texas where he began working for EXXON, rising to District Supervisor. He retired after thirty years of service.

An avid outdoorsman and golfer, Loyd and Joan surrounded themselves with friends and family wherever they were. Their homes were always filled with love, laughter and children, in either their original home in Alice, lake home at Lake Corpus Christi, their summer getaway in Ruidoso, New Mexico or their home in DeCordova Bend in Granbury, Texas.

Loyd is preceded in death by his parents, his two brothers, Darwyn Buchanan and Jim Self, and his and Joan’s beloved son, Joel.

He is survived by his cherished wife of 59 years, Joan, their beloved daughter Darlene Stephenson and son-in-law Kent Stephenson, precious grandchildren: Brandl (Janan) Stephenson, Candace Scholz, Brittany (Josh) Hulsey. Seven beautiful great-grandchildren whom he adored: Abby Stephenson, Parker Stephenson, Corbin Hulsey, Addison Scholz, Brady Stephenson, Waker Scholz and Jericho Hulsey. His sister, Rita (Scott) Webb, three sister-in-laws Asahel Buchanan, Frances Self and Carolyn Austin and many loving nieces and nephews.

Joan and her family thank the many doctors, nurses and therapists at Lake Granbury Medical Center, Kindred Rehab Hospital, Baylor Scott & White All Saints and especially the Vitas Hospice Unit.

Masonic graveside services will be held at the Alice Cemetery in Alice, TX. Date and time to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Shriners Hospital (2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607) or a charity of your choice.