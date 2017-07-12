Loyce Virginia Kinman Looney slipped Earth’s bonds on July 8, 2017 to join her husband, Bob, and her parents Lloyd and Mamie Kinman, as well as her two sisters, Betty Dixon and LaVerne Kimzey on the eternal walk with her Christ.

Born on March 25, 1925, in Brownwood, Texas to Lloyd B. Kinman and Mamie Elizabeth Underwood Kinman, Loyce lived in Big Spring, Texas from the age of 7 until graduating from Big Spring High School, Class of 42. Working as a bookkeeper at State Bank and then at Meads Fine Bread in Big Spring, she met and married the love of her life, Robert Melton Looney on December 18, 1948.

A wife, a mother, and a homemaker was her calling as well as serving in many capacities in her church. Prior to 2013, she taught the older ladies class at Southside Baptist Church for 25+ years.

She is survived by her daughters Karen Kindsfather (Coy) of Ft. Worth, Robin Poteet, Sherry Cook (Ron) and her son, Robert Looney (Sonya), all of Granbury. Her grandchildren include: Jennifer Poteet Bravo of Bakersfield, CA, Adam Poteet of Granbury, Vance and Krista Poteet of Lima, OH; Stacey and Chester Keeley of Granbury, Erin and Shane Nadeau of Ft. Worth, Toni and Orlando Martinez of Granbury; Stephanie and Cameron Gossett of Ft. Worth, and Sheila and Lyle Rupert of Conway, AR. She had 9 great-grandsons, 7 great-granddaughters, 3 great-great grandsons, and 1 great-great granddaughter. Also included is Loyce’s bonus daughter, Jeanette Armstrong, who has lovingly tended to her these last three years throughout her ordeals.

She is also survived by her sister Jeanette Place of Godley, brother James Kinman and wife Katie of Lubbock, and sister Meldean Kraus of Big Spring, and sister-in-law Clenna Spencer and husband, Kenneth of Benbrook, and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 on Tuesday the 11th at Wiley Funeral Home. Services at Southside Baptist Church on Paluxy Hwy. at 10:00 on Wednesday, July 12th.

