Lowell Walker Oden, of Lewisville and formerly of Granbury, passed away Jan. 4, 2017. He was born August 8, 1920, to the Rev. J. W. Oden and Mary Carter Oden.

Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, Acton United Methodist Church, 3343 Fall Creek Hwy, Granbury.

The son of a Methodist minister and the eldest of six children, he attended many schools before graduating from Ringling High School in Oklahoma. He attended Cameron State Agricultural College and graduated from Southwestern State College in Weatherford, Oklahoma, in 1942.

Lowell served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Air Corps Medical Division until 1946. He lost his brother and best friend, Leroy, who was also serving his country, during the war in Germany in 1945.

Lowell received a Master of Education from the University of Oklahoma in 1949. While teaching in Muskogee, Oklahoma, he met and married Jeanne Musgraves on March 16, 1951. They moved with their three children to Arlington, in 1963 where they remained when he retired in 1985.

Although teaching was his first love, Lowell was always ready to take on a new challenge. His career life took many turns. Lowell was a representative for textbook publisher, Harcourt Brace Pub. Co. He was a sales manager for Ace Rubber Co. and James A. Egan Manufacturing Co. before finally becoming an independent sales representative specializing in the automotive aftermarket.

He spent his retirement traveling around the world and building and living in several homes. The first home was on acreage near Ardmore, Oklahoma, residing there until 1993. Lowell and Jeanne then owned a home on Lake Kiowa before moving to their next home back in Arlington. There they owned and operated The Stitch Niche, a needlework and framing shop, until 1997. Then, Lowell and Jeanne “retired” again moving to Granbury where they lived until moving to Lewisville last year.

No matter where he lived, the Methodist church was always a pillar in Lowell’s life. He was an avid reader, a yard enthusiast and a lover of OU football (Boomer Sooner!). His travel stories entertained all he met and he always had a joke to share. Lowell chronicled his life and adventures in his published autobiography, “The Life and Times of a Preacher’s Kid.”

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jeanne Musgraves Oden; three children, daughter, Marty Seybold (husband, David), son, John Oden, son, Brent Oden; seven grandchildren, Eric Oram (wife, Christine), Jarrod Oram, Charlsi Thomann (husband, Zach), Gavin Oram, Steven Seybold (wife, Tori), Meryl Oden, Joseph Benton Seybold; five great-grandchildren, Riley and Jack Oram and Carter, Cora and Callum Thomann; brother, Don Oden (wife, Helen) of Tulsa, Oklahoma; brother-in-law, Jim Quetone of Tallequah, Oklahoma; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Doyle and Leroy Oden; and two sisters, Doris Jones and Reba Quetone.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Acton United Methodist Church library fund, a fund dear to the lifetime learner Lowell.