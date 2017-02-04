Louise Alexander, 92, of Granbury, went to heaven Feb. 1, 2017.

Funeral service: 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at Stephenville Funeral Home Chapel in Stephenville. Burial will follow at Exray Cemetery.

Visitation: 2 p.m., one hour prior to services.

Louise was born June 4, 1924, in Huckabay to Willis and Estelene Hamilton Moon. She graduated high school and married Warren Alexander in 1942, following him to work in factories in the North while he was in the Army. They returned to Stephenville where she continued sewing in factories and later in her home until age 79, admired for her talent. She was a wonderful wife, mother to three daughters, and a friend to many. She was known for her delicious pies and rolls, her quick wit, independence, and helpfulness.

Louise was a member of Harvey Baptist and other local Baptist churches serving as a nursery worker, Training Union and Awana teacher, hospitality chairman, and youth sponsor. Her favorite retirement activities were line dancing and playing cards at the Stephenville Senior Center before entering Assisted Living in Granbury in 2013. She spent time in Granbury at family Sunday dinners, singing hymns, attending church, and playing with great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughters, Bettye Cook of Cleburne, Lynn Smith (Norman)of Granbury and Lea Patel of Alvin; grandchildren, Trey Cook (Joy), of Waxahachie, Cara Ludwig (Clint), of Kennedale, Tracey Campbell (Scott), Tim Smith (Carrie), all of Granbury, Tamara Martin (Aaron) of North Richland Hills; and great-grandchildren, Liz, Emma, and Jack Cook, River, Canyon, and Sierra Smith, Lauren and Tanner Martin, and Babette Jones, Brian Muir, Dr. Brittany Spellman, and Breanne; seven great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren who do not live in the area; brother, Willis Moon (Jean) and sister, Bobbie Griffin (Leon); nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, husband, sister, Willa Mulloy, and son-in-law, Mack Cook.

