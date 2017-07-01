Lois Elaine Hayes, a former resident of Pecan Plantation, passed away on June 27, 2017, in Dallas. Ms. Hayes was born on November 21, 1931, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Dr. Basil Augustus Hayes and Lois Weeks Hayes. She graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a Master’s degree in Social Work and worked for many years as a marriage and family counselor in Fort Worth, including positions at the Family Services Association and as a civil servant at Carswell Air Force Base, before retiring in the mid-1990’s.

Ms. Hayes was married twice, first in 1952 to the late Walter Richard Shuttee, and again in 1975 to the late Joseph William Kenney.

She is survived by her two children, Anne Shuttee of Dallas and John Shuttee of Conroe, two step-children, JoAnn Kenney Parker of Austin and Robert Kenney of Burleson; by two grandchildren and four step-grandchildren; by her brothers Basil A. Hayes, Jr., of Oklahoma City and Harrison F. Hayes of Denver; and by her in-laws, several nieces and nephews, and many devoted friends.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Friends for Animals in Granbury, the Alzheimer’s Association, or CARE.

Services will be held on Sunday, July 2, at 2 pm at the First Christian Church of Granbury. Burial will follow at Acton Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Wiley Funeral Home on Saturday, July 1, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Wiley Funeral Home made arrangements.