Linda Sue Culter Weems, 79, of Granbury, passed away Friday, September 15, 2017 in Stephenville.

Linda was born March 28, 1938 in Bridgeport, Illinois. Upon graduation from Delton Kellog High School in Delton, Michigan, Linda moved to Dallas taking a job at Southland Life Insurance Company. She later retired from NCH Corporation as an accountant. Making Texas her home, she married her husband and raised her sons, John and Shane.

Linda lived and worked in many places around Texas; in her later years she settled in the Stephenville/Granbury area where she enjoyed being a caregiver to the sick and infirmed. She was a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church. Linda loved her family, friends, and church family but especially her grandchildren.

Linda is survived by her sons, John Burton Weems III and Christi, Robert Shane Weems and Julie; brothers, Laird “Lad” Cunningham, Gerald “Gerry” Cunningham, Paul Cunningham, Jeff Cunningham, and Kim Cunningham; grandchildren, Nichole VanWinkle and Blake, Matthew Weems, Robert Weems, Catherine Weems, and Aubrey Weems; her best friend, Mary Taylor; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Fredia Van Scyoc-Cunningham; father, Ben Culter; step-father, Ralph Cunningham; and brother, Fred Cunningham.