Linda Brewer-Estes, 65, joined her beloved parents, Dallas and Bertha Brewer; brothers, Lee and Jay Hinkle; other family members and friends in the second stage of the quest for Eternity. Survivors are brothers, Joe and Odis Brewer, and several nieces and nephews. A memorial will be held later.

Seeing these names would summon sorrow and joy into Linda’s heart because they not only illustrate how fleeting life is, but also how precious. Linda was a life-long and proud resident of Granbury. She had many memories of the town and its residents and shared them in her writing. She loved to read and learn. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in English, a Master’s of Science in Psychology, a Master’s of Science in Human Services. Linda worked hard on self-improvement, and the resulting self-enlightenment was obvious.

Those who knew her are the ones this was meant for. You made her life worth living just by your existence and filled it with a deep-seated joy that is seldom known. Seize the day! Make it yours, and make it count, for as the timeless song lyrics declare, “we may never pass this way again.” Please rejoice because I Believe.