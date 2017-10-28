On this day October 19, 2017, Linda Brewer-Estes, age 64, joined her beloved parents, Dallas and Bertha Brewer; two brothers, Lee and Jay Hinkle; and other family members and friends in the second stage of the quest for Eternity. Surviving Linda are two brothers, Joe and Odis Brewer, and several nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Just seeing these names in print would summon sorrow and joy into Linda’s heart because they not only illustrate how fleeting life is, but also how precious. Linda was a life-long resident of Granbury—the home town she was so proud of. Caring for her memories of Granbury and its inhabitants was a true labor of love, and Linda spent many happy hours simply exercising the existence of her memory bank through writing. She was an avid reader and a life-long learner. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in English from Tarleton State University, a Master’s of Science in Psychology, and a second Master’s of Science in Human Services from Capella University. Linda worked hard on self-improvement, and the resulting self-enlightenment was obvious to those who knew her.

And those who knew her are the ones this memorandum was meant for. You made her life worth living just by your existence and filled it with a deep-seated joy that is seldom known. Seize the day! Make it yours, and make it count, for as the timeless song lyrics declare, “we may never pass this way again.” Please rejoice because I Believe.