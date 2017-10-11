, 84, of Granbury, Texas passed away on Thursday, October 5, 2017. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Martin’s Funeral Home, Granbury, Texas. Interment: Holly Hills Memorial Park, Granbury.

Visitation: 6 – 8:30 p.m. Friday at Martin’s Funeral Home.

Lee was born in Cherry Valley, Arkansas, on February 2, 1933 to Vance and Geneva Chase. Lee proudly served his country in the U. S. Air Force. He lived in Granbury for over 26 years. Lee will be missed by his family and many friends. He is predeceased by his parents.

Survivors: wife Jackie Cantrell Chase; sons Richard Lee Chase and wife Trich, Joe Chase and wife Cheryl; daughter Lori Chase; stepchildren Tommy Horton and wife Mary, Ricky Horton and wife Ronda, Danny Horton, and Johnny Horton and wife Tina; 17 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren; numerous nephews and nieces and many, many friends.

Arrangements by Martin’s Funeral Home.