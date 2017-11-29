Service for Laura J. Willis, 86, of Godley will be conducted at 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 in the First Baptist Church of Godley. The Reverend Kenneth Coleman and The Reverend Rudy Rudewick will officiate. Burial will be in Godley Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Kyle Alldredge, Aaron Alldredge, Ben Gibson, Levi Gibson, Cody Willis, and Tate Gustafson. Honorary pallbearers will be all of Laura’s lifelong friends. Visitation will be from 6-8:00 P.M., Tuesday, at the funeral home.

Laura J. Willis passed away Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017 in Keene. She was born July 31, 1931 in Hood County to Giles and Lena Owens Ratliff. She married Fred Walker Willis on Jan. 25, 1982 in Weatherford.

Mrs. Willis was the owner/operator, along with her husband, Fred and the office manager for Corner Post Hardware Store in Godley for a number of years. She was a member of Godley United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her beloved husband of 35 years, Fred Willis of Godley; daughters, Gwena Rhodes and husband Mark of Cleburne and Fredda Alldredge and husband Jimmy of Godley; son, Bruce Gibson of Austin; grandchildren, Ashley Schieck and husband David, Adrienne Rhodes and fiancé Shelby Montgomery, Kyle Alldredge and wife Melissa, Aaron Alldredge and wife Brianna, Ben Gibson, Levi Gibson, Madeline Ladner and husband Mike, Annie Laurie Gibson, Cody Willis and wife Robbie, and Amanda Gustafson and husband Brad; great grandchildren, Ellis Schieck, Gibson Schieck, Ellie Ladner, Geena Willis, Tate Gustafson, and Jack Gustafson; brother, Joe Ratliff of Granbury; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like for donations to be made to: Meals on Wheels of Johnson and Ellis Counties, 106 E. Kilpatrick, Cleburne, Texas 76031-9901.