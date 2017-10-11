LaTrelle Dowis, 70, of Granbury, Texas passed away on Saturday, October 7, 2017.

Memorial service: 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 11, 2017, at Martin’s Funeral Home Chapel, Granbury.

LaTrelle was born in Fort Worth, Texas, July 28, 1947. She married Gayle Dowis on September 18, 1965. They had one daughter, Megan, whom she watched grow into a lovely, kind and spirited woman. LaTrelle loved playing with her grandsons when they were young. Trampoline and paint ball were just a number of things they did together. Even when they were no longer young she was still able to be part of their lives. She enjoyed going to rock concerts.

LaTrelle loved drag racing. Her first drag racing event was in 1963. When she met Gayle in 1965 he was drag racing a 1964 Chevy Impala 409. Throughout the years she would attend many of the events at the Texas Motorplex. For her 67th birthday, her husband surprised her with a professional driver to take her around a road course in a Lamborghini.

She was preceded in death by her parents Jack and Lucy Hussey.

Survivors: Husband Gayle Dowis; daughter Megan Milligan and husband, Butch; grandchildren Ethan and Colin Milligan; sisters Rochelle Block and Gayle Whatley, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements by Martin’s Funeral Home.