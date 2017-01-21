Larry R. Williams, 71, passed away Jan. 15, 2017, in Fort Worth.

Larry owned Larry’s Sign Service in Granbury. He drew, painted and worked as a draftsman. He was a member for many years of Calvary Church. He was a member of the United Pentecostal Church of Mineral Wells during his time at the nursing home and a member of the Hood County Amateur Radio Club and American Legion Post 491, Granbury.

He was preceded in death by his dad and mom, Oscar Lonnie and Tennie Lou (Cleere) Williams, and sister, Wanda Jones.

Larry is survived by his wife of 46 years, Gwendolyn Williams; son and wife, Randy and Michelle Williams; grandkids, Hannah and Logan Williams of Grants, New Mexico; daughter and husband, Sonya and Mark Mathews; grandkids, Jonathan, Benjamin, Kaitlyn and Emily of Granbury; aunt and husband, Sudie and Gordon Worsham; nephews, Mark, Monty and Mitch Jones and cousins.

