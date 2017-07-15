Lanny Lacy, 86, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2017 in Granbury, Texas. Service: 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 13, 2017, Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury, Graveside service: 2:30 PM, Thursday, July 13, 2017, Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas, Texas, Visitation: 10:00 AM until service time, Thursday, July 13, 2017.

Lanny was born on May 19, 1931 to Joe and Myrtle Lacy. He was raised on a farm in Winters, Texas. He was always very close to his siblings. He proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was a truck driver for forty years for Merchant Trucking and logging up over two million miles before he retired. He built his house and moved to Granbury in 1984. He loved riding motorcycles and he liked to travel. Lanny married Jo Ann Hood on June 28, 2002. Lanny was preceded in death by his four brothers and two sisters.

Lanny is survived by his wife: Jo Ann Lacy, daughters: Lisa Kay Lacy and Terri Pat Lacy, three grandsons, one great grandson, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Wiley Funeral Home made arrangements.