Lana Wells Collier passed away at the age of 74 years on July 15, 2017. A memorial service will be held at Wiley Funeral Home in Granbury, Texas on August 1, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

Lana was born on August 13, 1942 to Clyde H. and Marie Wells in Stephenville, Texas.

Most of Lana’s childhood was spent on a ranch helping her father who was a rancher. Following graduation from Granbury High School, Lana attended Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas, graduating in 1965 with a B.S. in Elementary Education and a minor in business. At TCU, Lana was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.

After TCU, she taught second grade in Bryan, Texas while attending Texas A & M University in College Station. She received a Masters in Education and counseling certification from A & M in 1969.

After teaching for three years, Lana became a school counselor in Garland, Texas. Most of her 24-year counseling career was at the middle school level. She retired in 1996.

After enjoying a few years of retirement, Lana served Bradfield Elementary School in Dallas as a counselor from 2003 to 2005. Lana also worked part-time at Neiman Marcus during her education career.

Lana married Benjamin Raye Collier on November 11, 1999 in Natchez, Mississippi. They traveled extensively and especially enjoyed golf and horseracing in Ruidoso, New Mexico. They also went to many Texas A&M football games together.

Lana had many interests. She loved animals – especially horses and dogs. Lana was an avid snow skier and had an adventurous streak. She volunteered for the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, the Salesmanship Club of Dallas, and other organizations and was active in the Daughters of the American Revolution. She enjoyed history and was involved with a group that visited old forts and missions in Texas.

Lana had great memories from her childhood and often reminisced about the ranching lifestyle. She loved spending time with her mother and father and honored them in every way. Lana will be remembered for her amicable personality, cooperative spirit, and perpetual smile.

Lana is survived by her husband, Benjamin Raye Collier of Dallas, Texas; a stepdaughter, Blair Lechtenberger, and her husband, Kirk Lechtenberger, of Dallas, Texas; a stepson, Forrest Collier, and his wife, Kim Collier, of Midland, Texas; three step-grandchildren, Ashley Collier of Midland, Texas, and Olivia and Wes Lechtenberger of Dallas, Texas; and a sister-in law, Carla Johnson, and her husband, Charles Johnson, of Natchez, Mississippi.

Lana is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde H. and Marie Wells and a step-granddaughter, Kirby Collier.

In lieu of flowers, Lana’s family asks that donations be made in her memory to Tarleton State University, c/o the Office of Development, Box T-0415, Stephenville, TX 76402 or the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C., 20090-6011.

Interment will be at the Wells family plot at West End Cemetery in Stephenville, Texas.

Wiley Funeral Home made arrangements.