LaDell Patzig

LaDell was born on July 15th, 1931 to Gus & Lorie Rhea of Mt Pleasant, TX. She peacefully left her earthly home to be with her Heavenly Father on November 11th, 2017. After high school she moved to Dallas where she met her husband of 67 years, Charles ‘Pat’ Patzig. The two of them were never happier than when spending time together playing golf, crappie fishing, spending time with family & traveling. She was an excellent cook and loved baking for her family & friends. Dell was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Kyle Roach, and brothers Max Rhea, Dan Rhea, & Don Rhea, all of Mt Pleasant. She is survived by her husband, Pat of Granbury, her children Jan & Mike Smith of Tyler, Terry & Janis Patzig of Mesquite, and Carol & Kent Pendergrass of Granbury, sisters in law Dorothy Rhea, Jane Rhea, & Debbie Rhea, all of Mt Pleasant, 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 1 great great grandson. A celebration of LaDell’s life will be held at Wiley’s Funeral Home in Granbury at 11 am on Saturday, Nov 18th. Memorials may be made to Waples UMC or Mission Hospice.