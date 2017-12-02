Kenneth T. Turney, 82, of Granbury, passed away Nov. 27, 2017. Memorial service: 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Second Chance Farm or Solaris Hospice.

Kenneth was born Dec. 2, 1934 in Carlton, Texas, to Troy and Mozelle Turney. He grew up on the farm, and loved to fish and feed the birds. He married Peggy Jean McElrath June 29, 1963 in Brownwood, Texas. He loved spending time with his family and was known for his homemade ice cream.

Kenneth was a truck driver, who retired from Central Freight. Afterwards, he worked part-time for Hood County News. He was friendly, witty and a joke teller who loved talking to people. He possessed a strong faith. He loved watching sports especially the Cowboys, Rangers and Astros. Kenneth was preceded in death by his son: Kenny Turney and two sisters: Ethel Joyce and Martha Jean.

Kenneth is survived by his wife of 54 years: Peggy Turney, children: Connie Jean Lewis (Jim), Karen Harrison, Robert Wolf, Mike Wolf, William Wolf, Jim Wolf, Keith Turney (Louise), Kathy McGuire (Curtis), Karla Church (Greg) and Kelly Jones (Jeff), 29 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.