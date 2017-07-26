Kenneth R. “Ken” Hoover, 71, formerly of Hutchinson, died July 19, 2017, at his home in Denton, Texas. He was born September 11, 1945, in Oxnard, California, to George and Violet Rosella (Atwood) Hoover.

Ken graduated from Stafford High School in 1963. He worked as an engineer for Far-Mar-Co in Hutchinson, before retiring from management with the FDIC in Texas. He is a former resident of Pecan Plantation.

Survivors include: sons, Troy and wife Lesa of Hutchinson, Jeff and wife Michelle of Trophy Club, Texas; sister, Beverly Tippie and husband Dennis of Hutchinson; brother, Steve Hoover and wife Brenda of Bentonville, Arkansas; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial service: 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 27, 2017, at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson, with Chaplain Chad Trunkhill officiating. Private family inurnment will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday and from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday. The family will greet friends from 9:00 a.m. until service time Thursday at Elliott Mortuary.

Memorials may be made to the Pecan Baptist Church in Granbury, Texas, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, Kansas 67501.