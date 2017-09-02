Karla Delaine Lowry, 19, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2017. Service: 3:00 PM, Wednesday, August 30, 2017, Wiley Funeral Home Chapel, Granbury, Visitation: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM following the service on Wednesday, August 30, 2017, Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hood County Animal Shelter.

Karla was born on November 21, 1997 in Weatherford, Texas to Kristopher and Natisha Lowry. She was a registered Member of the Choctaw Apache Tribe of Ebarb. She lived in Granbury and graduated from Granbury High School in 2016. She worked in Glen Rose at the Dairy Queen. She loved animals and had lots of friends.

Karla is survived by her father: Kristopher Lowry, mother: Natisha Colon, brothers: Brandon, Josh, George and Mattox, sisters: Evelyn and Tommie Mae, grandmothers: Tommie Jean Bryan and Linda Lowry and boyfriend: Thomas Pittman.

Karla will be greatly missed by her family and her friends.

Wiley Funeral Home made arrangements.