Juanita Thomas, 82, of Granbury, Texas went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

Service: 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 21, 2017, Oak Trail Baptist Church, Granbury.

Interment: Holly Hills Memorial Park

Visitation: 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury.

Juanita was born on September 8, 1934 to James and Phyllis Kincaid. She married Troy Thomas in August 1952 in Lubbock, Texas. Juanita was an active member in Sunday school and Vacation Bible School at Oak Trail Baptist Church. Her hobbies were crocheting, doing canvas needlework along with other arts and crafts. Her occupation was a furniture upholsterer. Juanita also enjoyed gardening, canning and baking. She was well known for making really great desserts. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors: husband, Troy Thomas; son, James Thomas and wife, Karen; daughter, Deborah McDonald; grandchildren, Raymond Thomas, Tabitha Lopilato, Geneva Max, Amanda Hernandez, Misty Scott and Crystal McDonald; 15 great grandchildren; and sisters Beatrice Childs and husband Wayne and Peggy Pierce and husband, Skeet.

Arrangements by Wiley Funeral Home.