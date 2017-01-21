Joyce Katherine Frey, 87, of Granbury, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.

In accordance with her wishes, her remains will be cremated.

Celebration Of Life: 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Brazos Covenant Ministries.

Joyce was born March 13, 1929, to Leon and Geneva Clark. Joyce excelled in school as salutatorian of her class and was on the swim team. While attending church camp summers at Crystal Lake in northern Michigan, Joyce met her future husband, Gene Frey; it was love at first sight for Gene. At the time of Gene’s death in 2007, they were married 58 years.

Joyce worked as an aide in a maternity ward in her young adult years. When children came along, Joyce was a wonderful homemaker and mother of two girls. Once they were school age, Joyce rejoined the workforce working for a time at Greyhound and then as a school bus driver. All of their married life, they traveled the continent pulling an Airstream travel trailer, reaching most of Canada and much of Mexico, and all of the states except Hawaii.

Pulling up stakes and moving to Marble Falls in retirement, they continued to travel, spending time with Gene’s parents and visiting other family and friends across the county. Joyce had a strong Christian faith; along with sister-in-law, Alice Day, they smuggled Bibles into China. Joyce was a church secretary in Marble Falls at Central Christian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Frey, her parents, and her brother, Phil Clark and his wife, Natalie.

Joyce is survived by daughters, Teri Lynn Frey and Rebecca Timm (Shaw); grandchildren, Troy Barner (Linda), Kim Barner, Shawn Mezger (Kathi), Chris Barner, Denise Hill (Chris), and Matt Timm; great-grandchildren, Heather, Chad, Braxton, Harlow, and Elijah; sister-in-law, Alice Day; and many other close family members.

