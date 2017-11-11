Joseph Charles Waechter

Joseph (“Joe”) Charles Waechter, age 96, of Granbury, Texas, passed away on November 4, 2017. He was born in Canton, Ohio on November 28, 1920, to Francis and Clara Waechter.

Service will be at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 2301 Acton Highway, Granbury, TX on November 9 at 11:00 am. Private services will be held at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum in Massillon, Ohio at a later date.

Joe graduated from McKinley High School in Canton, Ohio in 1938. He entered the U.S. Coast Guard August 28, 1942 in Cleveland, Ohio serving active duty from August 28, 1942 to November 23, 1945 in the North Pacific in World War II as Radioman 3rd Class.

While in the service, Joe hitch-hiked from Port Huron to Detroit, Michigan on November 14, 1942, to marry “Millie” Weigand.

He retired in 1978 after serving an honorable 33-year career as Superintendent of the U.S. Post Office in Canton, Ohio.

He resided in Granbury since 2000. Joe and Millie enjoyed their retirement years traveling extensively in their motor home throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. They also enjoyed traveling in Europe.

He was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Granbury, TX.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Mildred Isabel Waechter, son Father Ronald Waechter, brothers Donald and Robert Waechter and sisters Marge Brown, Jean Edelman, Elaine Langman and great grandson, Ryan Seay.

Joe exemplified a life of faith, integrity, honesty, commitment and love. He will be missed by his son Terry (Marlene) Waechter of Jackson, Ohio; daughter Carol (Michael) Seay of Granbury, TX; brother Paul Waechter of Canton, Ohio, 13 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the charity of your choice.