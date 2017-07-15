John William Dugan, Jr., 85, formerly of Granbury, passed away July 12, 2017 in Keller, Texas.

Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 16, 2017, Martin’s Funeral Home Chapel, Granbury, Texas.

Interment: Elm Flat Cemetery

Visitation: 2 – 4 p.m. Saturday Martin’s Funeral Home.

John was born in Anderson County, Texas on July 11, 1932 to John and Lora Dugan. John proudly served his country in the U. S. Army where he fought in the Korean War. John was a member of the First Baptist Church in Keller. He liked to fish, work in his vegetable garden and travel the world with his wife, Patricia. He worked for American Airlines at Dallas Fort Worth National Airport for 45 years. John loved to have fun and will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Allen Sumner and his brothers and sisters.

Survivors: Wife Patricia Dugan; sons Stephen Sumner and wife Michele, James Michael Dugan and wife Carmen and Richard Sumner; daughter Judy DeeAnn Dugan; grandchildren Mindy and Payton Roberts, Stephen Jr., Cassandra, Scott and Christopher Sumner; great grandson Cody Sumner and sister Ruby Gray.

Arrangements by Martin’s Funeral Home.