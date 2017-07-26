Joann McKelvey, 82, of Granbury, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2017. Graveside service: 11:15 AM, Thursday, July 27, 2017, Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas, Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Tuesday, July 25, 2017, Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury.

Joann was born on October 9, 1934 in Fort Worth, Texas to Ollie and Frank Lee, Sr. She owned and operated McKelvey Marina. They were the #1 dealer in Texas and were in the Top 10 in the country. She thoroughly enjoyed trips that were earned through sales. Everybody always had to wear life jackets, because she could not swim and was afraid of boats. She was a member of Lakeside Baptist Church. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by first husband Ruben Lee McIntire, second husband EC “Mac”McKelvey, daughter Lee Ann McIntire, and four brothers.

Joann is survived by daughter: Amy McQuone, grandsons: Cole McQuone, Blayne McQuone and wife Lauren, and Clayton McQuone, and great grandchildren: Colin, Callen, Emery, Britain, and Bristol.

Wiley Funeral home made arrangements.