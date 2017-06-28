Jessie Eva Hendricks (born Weese), of Granbury, TX departed this life on June 21, 2017, surrounded by her loving family. She was 89 years old.

Jessie was born on February 15, 1928 in Traverse City, MI to Clyde and Mary Weese, where she grew up with her four sisters. She was a 1949 graduate of the Edward W Sparrow Hospital School of Nursing in Lansing, Michigan. She was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant into the US Air Force in 1950 at Selfridge AFB in the nursing corps. Stationed at Chanute AFB, Illinois, she served as a member of a medical air evacuation crew during the Korean War. During this time she met and married USAF Captain Kenneth Hendricks, formerly of Granbury, TX. Jessie was a devoted mother to their two children. She also found time to devote time to her love of music and art, such as playing piano, singing, painting and making clothes.

After Ken’s retirement from the military, he and Jessie raised cattle at their ranch in Acton, TX where they worked tirelessly together for nearly 40 years feeding their livestock, tending to their care, building and mending fences, and the majority of other labors until quitting the business in the late 1990’s. In later life Jessie maintained an interest in politics and current events, reading books and maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle.

Jessie is survived by her children, Laurie Matthews and husband John of Granbury, TX, Bruce Hendricks and wife Laurie of Nampa, ID; three grandchildren, Bridget Clary and husband Martin of Glen Rose, TX, Errol Flannery and wife Heather of Granbury, TX, and Rory Hendricks of Nampa, ID; and five great-grandchildren, Emma, Gina, Erin, Jonathan and Cailyn. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ken Hendricks, and her sisters Phyllis and Doris.

A funeral is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25, 2017, at Martin’s Funeral Home in Granbury, TX. Interment to follow at Granbury Cemetery. Visitation 5 – 8 p.m. Saturday at Martin’s Funeral Home. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jessie’s life. Flowers and condolences may be sent to Martin’s Funeral Home, 100 S. Morgan Street, Granbury, TX 76048.

Funeral arrangements by Martin’s Funeral Home.