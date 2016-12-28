Jean Simmons, 79, of Granbury passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.

Services will be held in Mississppi at a later date.

Jean was born Feb. 16, 1937, to Henry and Mary Tom Scott in Centerville, Tennessee.

She married John Simmons on August 14, 1970, shortly after he returned from Viet Nam.

They moved to Granbury in 1995, where she was a home health nurse and a member of Triple Cross Church of Granbury.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Gregory Scott Henry.

She is survived by her husband, John Simmons; two daughters, Pam Senter of Mississippi and Paula Eck of Houston; three grandchildren, one great-grandson; and three brothers, Robert Scott, Billy Scott and James Scott, all of Fort Worth.