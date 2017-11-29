Jean Oberlin-Baxter, born January 31, 1958 in Queens, NY moved from Upstate NY to Granbury, TX in 2005. Predeceased by her husband of 5 years, Kenneth Baxter of Fort Worth, TX.

Jean co-owned Beauty on the Brazos hair salon in Granbury, TX. Jean was a disciple of the Lord Jesus Christ and fervently witnessed to her family, many friends and customers. Jean was surrounded by her family and a legion of angels when she went home to be with the Lord on Thanksgiving day after a brief illness.

Jean was always giving thanks for all that she had and shared whatever she had with many, so it was only appropriate that God called her home on Thanksgiving.

Jean is survived by her two adored cats, Bobbi and Abel, who have been adopted, a Brother, Billy(Liz) Oberlin of Little River SC, a Sister, Karen(Dino) Falzone of Hudson, FL, a Sister, Pat(Frank) Schmitt of Amenia, NY and Sister, Lori Stehlin(Dan Tucker) of

Southport, NC. She is also survived by her closest niece, Nicole Schmitt of Butler, MO and nieces/nephews: Melissa Cole, Danny and TJ Schmitt, Robin Horan, Fawn Bailey, Tina Stehlin, and Sara Bonano.

Ceremonial ash scattering to be announced.