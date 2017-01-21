James “Jim” Bass Jr. of Granbury, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Dallas.

Memorial service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, Wiley Funeral Home Chapel in Granbury.

Graveside service: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the VA Fisher House.

James was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, Sept. 18, 1949. His parents were Norman and Helen Kasson. Jim was the oldest of 12 children.

After graduating high school the California Angels wanted him for their catcher but James decided to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Army. However, he was honored as a Viet- Nam veteran at the Rangers game last year. James met his wife, Pamela Ross, online and married her in October of 2004. He was a third degree Mason and enjoyed traveling, fishing, boating, hunting turkeys and playing pool. He enjoyed the outdoors and barbequing for his friends at his house on the lake. He was famous for his salsa and ceviche.

He was a dog lover and was saddened when his fur baby, Teddy, passed away.

Jim celebrated 27 years of sobriety this year and was an AA sponsor.

Survivors: Wife, Pamela Bass; daughters, Hillary Anne Bass and DeeDee (Troy) Johnston; grandchildren, Nathan and Jacob Johnston; sisters-in-law, Sheila (Lee) Stoudenmire and Beverly Ross Keith; brother-in-law, Greg Ross (Suzanne McCormick); father and mother-in-law, Warren and Patsy Ross; close family friends, Sherry Scott and Coleen Morrison, numerous nieces, nephews and scores of friends and fur baby, a chocolate English lab, Sedona.

Arrangements made by Wiley Funeral Home.