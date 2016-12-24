James Ditmore, 83, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Granbury.

Graveside service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, Grape Creek Cemetery, Grape Creek, Texas.

Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, Gardens of DeCordova Clubhouse.

James was born Oct. 18, 1933, in San Angelo to Henry and Julia Ditmore. He loved the stock market. He enjoyed cooking ribs for his dog. He was a very giving man and loved his family and neighbors. He was a world traveler, who travelled from the Far East to the Middle East to the Pacific.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Julia Ditmore and his sister, Peggy Hoover.

James is survived by his son, John Ditmore and wife, Isabel; grandsons, Collin Ditmore and Ben Ditmore; brother, Kenneth Ditmore and wife Vivia.

Arrangements made by Wiley Funeral Home.