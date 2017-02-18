Jack W. Henline passed away Feb. 14, 2017, at his home in Granbury, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.

Services : 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Martin’s Funeral Home Chapel in Granbury. Graveside service following at Holly Hills Memorial Park.

Jack was born Feb. 7, 1927, in Marion, North Carolina, and led a full and satisfying life taking care of his family, spending quality time with friends and enjoying all the simple things life has to offer. He retired from Comanche Peak Steam Electric Station after 16 years of service.

He is survived by his wife, Karen; his five children, Craig Henline, Sherry Brockett, Lesha Hampton, Sherri Brown and H.L. Baird, as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Arrangements made by Martin’s Funeral home.