J. Genovevo Hernandez Tovar, 73, of Granbury, Texas, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.

Service: 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, Granbury.

Interment: Holly Hills Memorial Park, Granbury.

Rosary: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Wiley Funeral Home with visitation to follow until 8:30 p.m.

Jose was born on February 9, 1944 in San Miguel De Allende, Mexico to J. Carmen and Ma. De La Luz Tovar Hernandez. He was married for 50 years to his loving wife, Maria Espinosa. They had 3 sons and 2 daughters. Jose loved the country side. Playing with his grandchildren filled him with joy. He enjoyed relaxing in his recliner while watching his favorite TV shows. He loved going to Mexico and farming his land. He will be missed by family and friends. Jose was preceded in death by his father and mother.

Survivors: sons Romualdo, J. Hector, and J. Rigoberto Hernandez; daughters Sanjuana and Maria Hernandez; granddaughter, Rosalinda Lopez; grandsons J. Adan, Jairo Rangel, Freddy, Jorge, Hector and Diego Hernandez; unborn granddaughter Ariana Hernandez, brothers Celestino, J. Carmen, J. Juvenal, Federico, Reyes and Agustin Hernandez; sisters Elvira, Melia, Irene and Francisca Hernandez.

Arrangements by Wiley Funeral Home.