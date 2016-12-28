Ivan Clayton Bonham of Granbury died Dec. 21, 2016, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Graveside service: 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, Dallas- Fort Worth National Cemetery.

Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, Wiley Funeral Home in Granbury.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: https://pushpay.com/pay/thehills/VtIVyZSWcYyJWBSIaNhbwQ

Ivan was born March 24, 1929, in Erick, Oklahoma, to Avil Marie Bonham and Albert Clayton Bonham.

He married Darlene Bowen Bonham on June 28, 1950.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lee Roy Bonham and BJ Bonham, and sister, Ruby Guy.

Ivan is survived by his beloved family, Darlene Bonham, Diana Bonham Savage, Darla Bonham, Bruce and Liz Bonham, Peggie Bonham Martin and Gene Martin; brother, AJ Bonham and sister, Jean Ambrose, five grandchildren and spouses, two great- grandchildren, and 10 nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Wiley Funeral Home.