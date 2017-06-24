Isabel (Isabella) Walker, known to her many friends as Izzie or Isa, passed away quietly on Monday, June 19th at New Life Home in Granbury—she was 83. Born in Edinburgh, Scotland on January 19th, 1934 as Isabella McCallum Gibb and the 6th of 9 children, she was evacuated to a farm in the Scottish countryside as a child, to avoid German bombing during WWII. After the war, she attended an all-girls high school and was on the swim team. As a young woman she won a soap contest for having the fairest skin. In the early 1950’s at a local dance hall, she met Charlie (Charles) Walker, a Texan stationed at an Air Force base outside her city. During their courtship they attended the coronation of Queen Elizabeth in London and soon after were married.

When Charlie’s military service was completed, the young couple moved back to Texas where he finished college at Texas Tech. While in Lubbock, Isabel was a telephone operator and her Scottish accent got a lot of comments from people in the Panhandle. Over the years, they lived all across Texas and with brief periods in Colorado and Arkansas, eventually starting a successful family business in Granbury called Alliance Medical, which operated in 3 locations over 15 years, taking care of many hundreds of senior citizens in Hood County. As a couple, they were involved in helping to start the first big July 4th parades and celebrations in Granbury and in planning the restoration and re-launch of the Granbury Opera House, which in the mid-1970’s was an abandoned shell without a roof. Isabel and Charlie loved going to Las Vegas, and saw many big stars there such as Elvis, Xavier Cugat and Charro—Isabel enjoyed recounting how she once played blackjack with Milton Berle. She loved slot machines and horse racing, and was luckier than most when it came to winning.

The Walkers always loved to dance and held annual holiday wine tasting parties which were very popular. Isabel worked at a number of local businesses, such as The Cherry Mart, Rainbow Boutique and Jeanine’s on the Square, as well as the Casual Shop and Twice as Nice. She was particularly fond of Lake Granbury, and lived alongside it for many years, where she enjoyed swimming, playing cards, and gardening in the Texas sunshine. Isabel was an amateur artist and crafter and participated in several local women’s groups, beloved by many for her charm, style, and generosity of spirit. There were a few other Scottish women in Granbury over the years, and they were all friends and loved to sing the songs from the old country when they got together, which was often. Her favorite was ‘Over the Sea to Skye,’ and her favorite singer was a Welshman named Tom Jones.

Isabel is survived by two sons, Douglas Walker of Granbury and Scott Walker of Fort Worth and his wife Donna. Two grand-daughters, Elizabeth Thieleman of Azle and Ashley Karle of Stephenville, and their husbands Josh and Kenneth. Four great-grandchildren, Cloe, Cason, Garrett and Cooper. Also her brother Jack of Sydney, Australia; brother Douglas of Keyport, New Jersey; and sister Yvonne of Naples, Florida and their families, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins on 3 continents. Isabel travelled back to Scotland three times over the years–with her son, her sister, and her Scottish friends; she also travelled to France, where her favorite sites were the Palace of Versailles, the Louvre Museum, and the Opera House in Paris, as well as Mont Ste-Michelle in the countryside.

The family would like to thank Community Hospice and also the caregivers and management of New Life Home in Granbury, where she spent her last years in peace. Charitable memorials may be made to the local historic conservation group Preserve Granbury, P.O. Box 1181, Granbury, TX 76048.

A memorial get-together celebration will be held for Isabel on Saturday, July 22nd from 1-3 PM at Mesquite Pit BBQ in Granbury (919 E. Pearl Street). Friends are encouraged to bring their memories, pictures, and stories of fun times with Isabel.