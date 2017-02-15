Irene McReynolds, 94, passed away Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 in Granbury.

Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Southside Baptist Church. Interment: Holly Hills Memorial Park. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Monday before the service at the church.

Irene was born May 12, 1922 in Hood Co. to James Erskine and Laura B. Baldree Herring. She married William McReynolds on May 27, 1941 in Stephenville. He passed away Feb. 1, 1989.

Survivors: Daughter, Pam Olson & husband, Gary; son, Don McReynolds & wife, Nancy; sisters, Nell Arnold and Martha Smith; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Martin’s Funeral Home made arrangements.