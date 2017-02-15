Imogene M. Reynolds Dawson of Granbury passed away Friday, February 10, at the home of her daughter.

Memorial service: 10:00 AM, Saturday, February 18, 2017, Wiley Funeral Home Chapel, Granbury.

Inurnment: Acton Cemetery, Acton, Texas.

Imogene M. Dawson was born September 7, 1926, to the late Roy C. Reynolds and Zula M. Miller-Reynolds on the family farm in Waples, Hood County, Texas. After her family moved to Fort Worth during the depression years, she was married to the boy next door, Eugene Dawson, for 68 years. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. Imogene loved spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband: Eugene D. Dawson, sisters: Bernice Keefer, Aliene Houston, and Earline Copeland, grandson, David L. Dawson, and great grandson, David H. Dawson.

Survivors: Sons, Errol and Roy Dawson; daughter, Merlene Dawson; sisters Pauline Campbell, and Beatrice Haggard, nine grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; eight great great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Wiley Funeral Home made arrangements.