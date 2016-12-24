Herman Rapp, 90, of Granbury passed away Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016.

Services previously held.

“Given enough time most can do the difficult, but for the impossible you’re going to need Herm.”

Herman was born May 1, 1926, in New Jersey. When World War II broke out he answered the call to duty, enlisting in the U.S. Navy a few days before his 18th birthday. After serving honorably in the Navy he earned his private pilots license, aircraft mechanics license and flight engineers license. He flew with American Airlines as a flight engineer for 37 years.

Herm married the love of his life, Willa in 1951.

Herm was very active in the Boy Scouts. He devoted many years working, teaching and mentoring with the scouts.

Herm loved airplanes. He built and flew model airplanes. He owned and flew several different private aircraft including an open cockpit aerobatic biplane. He worked side by side with his son to build a small two-seat aerobatic aircraft from a kit.

Herm was an active member in the Good Shepard Church in Acton. For many years, well into his eighties he could be seen on hot summer days pushing a mower in and out of the drainage ditch in front of the church.

Throughout his life Herm accepted any challenge thrown his way. He enjoyed taking on the jobs no one else wanted to do. He loved it best working behind the scenes making other people look good, always shying away from any personal recognition. Life was never about him, it was about helping everyone else.

Herm is survived by his wife, Willa, their three children, Cynthia Anderson, Charles Rapp and Christopher Rapp, and their three grandchildren, Chelsea Rapp, Kelly Rapp and Kyle Anderson.

We have lost a quiet, unassuming man of impeccable honesty, integrity and character. Herman Rapp, you will be deeply missed.