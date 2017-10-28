Helen Frances Pickett, 74, of Granbury, passed away on Monday, October 23, 2017.

“The tragedy of life is not dying, it’s not knowing Jesus,” is something she always said.

Service: 9:00 AM, Friday, October 27, 2017, Stonewater Church, Interment: Caddo Cemetery, Joshua, Texas, Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Thursday, October 26, 2017, Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.

Fran attended Tarleton State University. She was a supervisor of Human Services for the State of Texas. She was a member of Stonewater Church, Granbury. She loved to travel to England, Santa Fe and Branson. She also loved taking cruises with the love of her life and with friends. She loved quilting, and especially enjoyed making quilts for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by daughter, Belinda Pickett, and sister, Nora Gail Sutton.

Fran is survived by husband, Bobbie S. Pickett, children: Bobby Pickett and wife Darla, Brenda Witham and husband Bill, Kristen Scott, Jonnell Beaird and husband Keven, and John Boyd, grandchildren: Levi, Jessica, Belinda, Kyle, Amy, Rachael, Joshua, Brian, David and Zachary, five great grandchildren, and three brothers: Dale Steed, Lee Steed and wife Cindi, Danny Steed and wife Mary Jo.

Wiley Funeral Home made arrangements.