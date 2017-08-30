H.A. Witte of Granbury, was born Nov. 27, 1934 and passed away Aug. 24, 2017 at Medical City in Fort Worth. He was 82.

Graveside services: 11:00 A.M. Monday, August 28, 2017 at Boggy Cemetery, Cranfills Gap.

H.A. retired from Menasco in Euless, Texas after 34 years. In his younger years he coached Football and Baseball for the Arlington Optimist Club. He and his wife then moved to Granbury in 1996.

H.A. was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Jerry; one sister, Sue.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley of 57 years; Sons, Lee Witte of Carlton, James Witte of Mansfield; Daughters, Fran Teten of Carlton, Candy Hunstable of Granbury, Joyce Ragsdale of Georgetown, and Lois Catron of Georgetown; 14 Grandchildren and 23 Great Grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Larry Witte of Houston and David Witte of Tulsa, Oklahoma and one sister, Judy Hoeft of Ingram.

