Gloria White Phipps McHargue

Gloria McHargue passed away peacefully on October 19, 2017 in Granbury, Texas. She was born in Monticello, Arkansas to Ruth and Wilbur White. She and her mother later moved to Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

She married Rollin Phipps Sr. in 1943. Rollin’s career in the oil industry caused them to live in many different states. They finally settled in Midland where Gloria lived until the late 70’s then marrying James McHargue and moving to Abilene.

Gloria worked many years as a business manager for an Abilene doctor until her retirement at the age of 84. She then moved to Granbury to be closer to her children.

Throughout her life, Gloria was always surrounded by animals mostly her cats and always made charitable donations to help any animals in need. She never met a stranger and always had a beautiful smile and a friendly “hello” for anyone she encountered.

Gloria’s memory will be cherished by her three sons and their wives, Rollin and Patricia Phipps; Charles and Laura Phipps; Robert and Elaine Phipps and by her daughter Ann Oliver; by her four grandchildren and their spouses, Russ and Kim Rankin, Kathleen and Laura Bower-Phipps, Jennifer and Amber Vandever, and Matthew Phipps; by her five great grandchildren, Katelyn and Alyssa Rankin; Kasey and Sofia Schlecht, and Betty Ruth Bower-Phipps.

A memorial service will be held at Good Shepherd Anglican Church, 3600 Fall Creek Highway, Granbury, Texas 76049 on November 4, 2017 at 4:00 pm with a family visitation immediately following in the Parrish Hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Good Shepherd Anglican Church, 3600 Fall Creek Highway, Granbury, Texas 76049 or Second Chance Farm, PO Box 1085, Granbury, Texas 76048.