Glenda Joyce Pool, 61, passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, at her home in Tolar.

Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, at Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury. Interment: Long Creek Cemetery.

Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at the funeral home.

Glenda was born Feb. 18, 1955, in Aldrich, Missouri to William and Shirley Courtney Pool.

She was the scale house operator for Squaw Creek Materials and the former co-owner of Your Image Hair Salon. She had a spirit of acceptance and mercy for everyone. Whether you needed someone to talk to or cry with she was always there with the wisest and greatest advice. Glenda had a sense of humor and wit about her that will bring us all years of memorable laughter and joy. Her family always came first.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Pool; niece, Leah Kenyon; great-niece, Amanda Linfoot; and uncles, John Pool, Garland Pool and Earl Courtney.

Survivors: Children, Paul and Michele Foster, Greg Foster and Alicia Michelle West; grandchildren, Kelsey and Aaron Greear, Isaiah Foster, Levi Foster and Carley Jacobs, Hannah West, Gabriel West, Joseph Foster, Sarai Foster, Rachel Foster and Isaac Foster; great-grandchild, Asher Greear; parents, William and Shirley Pool; siblings, Carolyn and Harv Campbell, Jeanie and Kenny Price, Darlene and Steve Gaston, Gerald and Linda Pool, Gary and Teresa Pool, Garland and Shirley Pool and Danny Pool; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.

