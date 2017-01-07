Gladys “Jan” Haller, 96, of Granbury died Dec. 23, 2016.

She was born Jan. 6, 1920, in New Albany, Indiana.

Gladys’ body was donated to science at her request. A family memorial was held recently.

Gladys (her professional name was Jan) had a varied and exciting life. She had a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University and a master’s from Columbia University, both in English literature. She was in the military twice, a public relations officer in the Army (WAC) during the war and recalled in the Korean War, again in public relations. She resigned as captain.

This experience started a 20-year public relations career in New York. She first worked for the Girl Scout national office, handling print publicity, writing speeches for the Girl Scout president. Three years later she was named public relations director for the Institute of International Education, managing world-wide publicity assignments, including a six-week tour of Africa including Kenya, Ethiopia, Egypt, Gaza Strip, and Tunisia with Henry Cabot Lodge (IIE board chairman) and CBS-TV, and a three-week visit to the U.S. by 29 top Soviet leaders. Five years later, she left IIE to serve as the press officer for the Liberian Mission to the United Nations. She also managed to find time for politics, serving as volunteer public relations director for the New York Young Democrats and running for the office of New York assemblywoman. She said she was “one of the first drop-outs from the society of over-achievers.”

She left New York and three years later found herself in the thoroughbred world. She and a friend built a horse farm, Tally Ho Farm, in Florida, where luck and hard work (their first foal was a champion) brought success.

Her fondest memories include winning the prestigious Black Helen stakes with their champion filly and a personal letter from Helen Keller for a poem ‘Jan’ wrote about her.

Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, John and Isabelle Haller; sister, Aline and Thomas Drillette; brother, William and Dorothy Haller; nieces, Phyllis Lewis, Sondra Sartini; nephews, Thomas R. Drillette and Bill Haller.

She is survived by a niece, Mary Jane and John Buerger; great-nephews, Tom and Elysa Drillette, Steve and Martha Drillette, Tim and Lori Drillette, Scott and Amy Drillette; and great-niece, Debbie and Bob Tolar; numerous great-great-nieces and nephews and a great-great-great-niece and nephew.