Gina Calk Crocker, 47, passed away on Sunday, November 12, 2017. She is a former Granbury resident.

Service: 10:30 AM, Friday, November 17, 2017, Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury, Interment: Acton Cemetery, Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Thursday, November 16, 2017, Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury.

Gina was born on May 17, 1970 in Pecos, Texas to Gayle Max and Alecia Jeannette Calk. She received her Bachelor’s Degree from Tarleton State University. She worked at FNB Granbury and as a teacher’s aide at Northwest ISD. She attended Fellowship of the Parks Church. She had lots of friends who she loved dearly. She was a loving and very busy mother. She was preceded in death by her grandparents: MD and Oletha Rollins and Manuel and Libbie Calk, and uncle Eddie Rollins.

Gina is survived by her husband, Chris Crocker, daughter: Kacy Gayle Crocker, son: Joshua Brantley Crocker, parents: Max and Jeannette Calk, uncle and aunt: Wayne and Linda Calk, father and mother in-law: Paul and Sharon Crocker, brother and sister in-laws: Rob and Brande Boling, and Brent and Mande Babb. Gina has been adored by seven nephews, three nieces and her precious pug, Peanut. She will be missed by all until we meet again through Christ in heaven.