Gerald Boggs went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Dec. 22, 2016, at 80 years of age.

Visitation/gathering: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at Wiley’s Funeral Home in Granbury.

Celebration of Gerald’s life services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Stonewater Church in Granbury.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a memorial donation to Habitat for Humanity, Salvation Army, or Stonewater Church of Granbury.

Gerald was born to Harvey and Flora May Boggs, April 2, 1936, in the small town of Myra, Texas. He began building homes in Amarillo and for 53 years he kept his small town family values where a handshake and your word meant the most. Gerald received many awards and accolades for his custom built homes.

He retired from his building business in Granbury. During his career and life, Gerald touched and influenced many people in his church and community with either a word of encouragement, a word of wisdom, or by helping someone in need. He was a man of deep faith, and an extraordinary husband, father, and Papa.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Charlie and Hubert Boggs and stepson, Tyler Donelson.

He is survived by his wife, Dallas; daughters, Debra Boggs, Carol Tyson (husband, Nick),

Wanda Bass (husband, Mike); grandchildren, Amanda Ayars (husband Rob), Byron , Tyler, and Grant Thomason, Misti Knight, Sarah VanSchepen, Christian Bass (wife Sara), Madison and JonBriton Bass; great- grandchildren, Jazmyne, Jinger, Jonas, Zayden, Elijah, Jedidiah, baby Wren; and brother, C.L.

Boggs (wife Ann).

If a word could be spoken of Gerald Boggs it would say, “Let my work speak for itself.”

Arrangements made by Wiley Funeral Home.