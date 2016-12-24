Georgia Nutt Ramay, 82, of Granbury passed away peacefully Dec. 21, 2016.

Graveside Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, Granbury Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Bridge Street History Center, P.O. Box 57, Granbury, TX 76048.

The family would like to express its gratitude for the wonderful care extended to Georgia by the staff at Waterview-The Cove, Interim Hospice and Community Personal Care.

Georgia was born to Jefferson Newton Nutt Jr. and Glenn Etta Thornton Nutt on Feb. 14,

1934. She was a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin and received her masters degree from Southern Methodist University. Georgia taught high school English in the Dallas Independent School District for many years before returning to her family home in Granbury.

Her family’s roots run deep in Hood County on both her father and mother’s side. She cherished her family heritage and dedicated much of her time and energy in the preservation of Hood County history, particularly, through the establishment of The Bridge Street History Center, 319 E. Bridge Street, Granbury. To recognize Georgia’s contribution, the History Center established the Ramay-Macatee Speaker Series, held annually at the Granbury Opera House.

Survivors: Cousins, Milburn Ellis Nutt Jr. and wife, Carol, and Virginia Nutt Jones, all of Wichita Falls, and James Milburn Green of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Arrangements made by Wiley Funeral Home.