George Stuart Young, 94, died at his home in Granbury, April 13, 2017.

Memorial mass for George will be held a later date.

He was born in Maymyo, Burma (Myanmar), Sept. 15, 1922. He served in the British Army during World War II.

George was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Granbury.

Cremains will be placed in Buena Vista Burial Park, Brownsville.

The family would like to thank Home Instead Services and Interim Healthcare Hospice for their care and support.