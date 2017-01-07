George Franklin Baker, 77, of Cleburne passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Fort Worth.

Funeral services: 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in the Rosser Funeral Home Chapel in Cleburne. Interment will follow at the Acton Cemetery located at the intersection of FM 167 and Hwy 4 in Granbury.

Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service at Rosser Funeral Home.

George was born on June 23, 1939, in Verden, Oklahoma to Reuben A. Baker and Addie L. Baker. He was the youngest of four children and graduated from Bowie High School in 1957. He married George Ann Meason on Dec. 11, 1959, in Odessa. George graduated from the University of Texas with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering in 1965.

A longtime employee of Amoco, George and George Ann lived in several communities including Odessa, Austin, Monahans, Midland, Fort Worth, Houston, and Andrews before moving to Granbury following George’s retirement in 1995. George Ann passed away in 2012.

George met Jueth Hardin and they were married June 7, 2014, on the Isle of Capri in Italy. After their marriage, they resided in Cleburne.

George enjoyed golf, building and flying radio-controlled airplanes, traveling, woodworking and tinkering with all things mechanical. He also served as a volunteer for Meals On Wheels in the Granbury area. George and Jueth traveled all over the world, especially in Europe and her birthplace in the Caribbean.

George was a kind and generous person who was respected by all who knew him. His love of family, sense of humor, intelligence and unwavering character will be greatly missed.

George was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, George Ann; his brothers, James Baker and Ralph Baker; his sister, Evelyn Davis; and his parents, Reuben and Addie Baker.

George is survived by his wife, Jueth Hardin Baker of Cleburne; his sons, Steven Baker and wife, Danielle and their children, Zane and Lauren of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Scott Baker of Atlanta, Georgia.

