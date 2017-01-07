Genevieve (Jean) P. Krol Ulinski passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.

Genevieve was born March 17, 1922, in Utica, New York to Joseph and Ida Jozwiak.

Blessed military memorial service: 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at the American Legion Post #491, Davis Rd, Granbury.

She moved to Granbury from Upstate New York one year ago and was currently residing at The Cove at Waterview and formerly at Lakestone Terrace. Genevieve was of Catholic faith and received all the sacraments throughout her lifetime. She was a member of a strong patriotic family of all girls and was one of the first women to be sworn into the WAAC. She then re-enlisted into the WAC serving additional years as a sergeant.

Genevieve was a very independent, loving and caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was always a part of family get-togethers and enjoyed going to the family camps in 1000 Islands, New York and Sylvan Beach, New York. She loved watching baseball on television and she attended many of her great-grandson Brandon’s baseball games during his school years. Genevieve crocheted in her younger years and made many patterned afghans. She also enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casino, her scratch off tickets, listening to and dancing to Polish music.

Genevieve was predeceased by her husband and the father of her children, Stanley Krol; sisters, Sally Draper, Kay Sheldon and Jessie Bitteker; son, David M. Krol; three grandchildren, Amy Krol, Alan Ptasinski and David Krol Jr. and a latter husband, Joseph Ulinski.

She is survived by a son, James Krol and his wife of Oriskany, New York; daughter, Barbara J. Varlaro and her husband, Joseph of Granbury (formerly of Oriskany); granddaughter, Bethany Failing of Granbury (formerly of Oriskany), and two other grandchildren and their spouses of Upstate New York; great-grandchildren, Brandon and Alana Failing of Granbury (formerly of Oriskany); and a great-granddaughter of Upstate New York; several nieces, nephews and many friends in Upstate New York and here locally.

Contributions may be made in memory of Genevieve “Jean” to the American Legion Post #491 or to the Granbury animal shelter.

The family of Genevieve would like to send their heart-felt thank-you to everyone who touched her life, cared for her while she lived here, and to those during her final hours with us.

Arrangements made by Wiley Funeral Home.