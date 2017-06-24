Geneva LaVern Davenport Moss died peacefully on Saturday, June 17, 2017 in Granbury, Texas twelve days after celebrating her 91st birthday with her family.

Visitation: Tuesday, June 20 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life Service: FUMC Hurst at 2:30 pm on Wednesday June 21, 2017.

Born June 5, 1926, in Many, LA. She was the daughter of Harvey Franklin Davenport and Bernice Etta Garland Davenport. She married Okley Virgil Moss on April 13, 1946 in Fort Worth, Texas where they lived for 20 years. They were members of Englewood Methodist Church where she was active in the Tuesday Women’s Bible Study Group. In 1966 they moved to Hurst, Texas where they lived for 51 years and were active in the FUMC of Hurst. After raising their four children, LaVern worked for H-E-B school district for 22 years as a teacher assistant and school secretary. In her time at Bedford Heights Elementary she made many lifelong friends. LaVern and Okley enjoyed traveling with their family on many train trips, trips to Europe, traveling across the country with their square dancing friends and many RV trips. At the time of her death she and Okley were living at the Courtyard of Lake Granbury to be near family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made to American Cancer Society or Meals on Wheels of Hood County at P.O. Box 849, Granbury, TX 76048.

LaVern was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Glenn Davenport; sister, Ava Jewel Reeves; son, Alan Moss and grandson, Matthew Henderson.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years, and by her children, Marilyn and John Luton and family, Sharon and Burt Lewis and family and Terry and Steve Malone and family; Brother, Lynn Davenport of El Cajon, CA and extended family members and friends.