Gary Wayne Mullen, 79, of Houston and formerly of Glen Rose passed away Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Houston.

Service: 2 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2017, Wiley Funeral Home Chapel, Glen Rose. Interment: Georges Creek Cemetery, Glen Rose. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017, Wiley Funeral Home in Glen Rose.

Memorials may be made to George’s Creek Cemetery Association.

Gary was born in Nemo, Texas, to Thomas and Hazel Mullen October 5, 1937. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was a truck driver for Walmart for 20 years and for Montgomery Ward for 24 years. One of his favorite pastimes was watching the Astros baseball games.

He was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Linda Mullen and brother, Bill Mullen.

Gary is survived by his children, Mike Mullen (wife, Barbara), Rick Mullen (wife, Elizabeth), and Marsha Benton (husband, Mark); grandchildren, Beth Ann Dempsey, Tara Mullen, Erin Mullen, Sean Benton and Jill Benton; six great-grandchildren, sister, Betty Orr and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

