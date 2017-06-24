Gary Alton Walton, age 64, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2017.

Funeral service: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at the First Baptist Church of Silverton. Interment: 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 22, 2017 at the Bluebonnet Hills Cemetery in Colleyville, Texas. Gary is a former resident of Granbury. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home.

Gary Alton Walton was born October 29, 1952, and went to be with the Lord on June 15, 2017, and oh, what he did between those two dates blessed everyone who met him. His parents, Carrol and Maudie Louise, raised him, along with his siblings, in a home filled with love, the Bible, and love of the Bible. And Gary knew how to love. Ask anyone who loved him. Ask Nita Waldroup Walton, his life-long love and devoted, patient wife. He loved her above all others. Ask his sons, GJ and Michael; they will say he protected them, molded them, scolded them and adored them. Ask his grandchildren, Daniel, Chloe, Andrew, Abigail and Phoebe; they will call him hero, best friend, role model for every role they will one day fill—spouse, parent, Christ follower, friend. Ask his sisters, Linda Gammill and Kathy Sittig; they share a lifetime of memories, both poignant and hilarious, all made richer by Gary’s presence in them. Their brother Freddy led the way to Heaven in 2016, where he joined their father Carrol, and where both undoubtedly delighted at the reunion when Gary entered. Also awaiting Gary in Paradise was his grandson Samuel, who preceded him there. Ask his nieces, nephews and in-laws, who will individually and jointly tell you a story about the time Gary made them feel loved. Ask his coworkers at United Parcel Service, where Gary gave his very best for 35 years, before retiring to spend more time with his precious family; they will all tell of their admiration for his work ethic and their appreciation for his warmth and good humor. Innumerable friends from Granbury, Euless and his newly adopted community in Silverton will join the chorus of praise for such a loving and unique individual, someone with whom everyone made a memory that grows warmer in the retelling of it. No one was ready for this funny, gentle man to take his leave, and those who must await heavenly reunion with Gary must do so with the ache of nostalgia and longing. May eternal light shine upon him.

