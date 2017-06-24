Garry Wayne Hoes Jr., 38, formerly of Granbury, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2017 in Parker, Texas. Graveside service: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2017 in Nubbin Ridge Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2017 at Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury. Memorials: Foster’s Home for Children in Stephenville.

Garry was born Oct. 4, 1978 in Fort Worth to Garry Wayne and Susan Elliott Hoes. He was a member of Parker Church of Christ, loved his children, fishing and hunting.

Garry was preceded in death by his grandparents, Otis Elliott and Bonnie Hoes and step-father, Bobby Mannis.

Survivors: Parents, Garry and Susan Hoes; children, Zane, Braden, Kneavily, and Ali; sister, Jennifer and husband Anthony Curnutt; grandparents, Eva Elliott and Albert Hoes; niece, Stephanie Mannis; nephew, Jonthan Rook; and numerous aunts, and uncles.

Wiley Funeral Home made arrangements.